NCTB warns legal action against headmasters over questions leaks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:46 pm

NCTB has called upon headmasters to be more responsible in sensitive matters

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) will take legal actions against headmasters of educational institutions if it is proven that they have shared the exam questions or evaluation instructions with any irrelevant individuals or social media.

The NCTB gave the warning in an urgent message issued on Wednesday (3 July) to the headmasters after allegations surfaced that the question papers for the first day of the half-yearly examination for classes 6-9 were leaked on social media.

NCTB Acting Chairman Professor Md Moshiuzzaman told The Business Standard, "We sent the notice to all the headteachers yesterday. The teachers have got the notice today. We told them this should not happen further. It creates confusion among students. We hope this situation will not repeat in the next exam."

According to the message, there is a system for tracking the download and distribution of these evaluation instructions through the user IDs of the "Noipunno" app.

New curriculum exams begin with questions leaks 

NCTB has called upon headmasters to be more responsible in sensitive matters.

The half-yearly examination has started in secondary schools across the country since yesterday (3 July) under the new curriculum rules.

About one crore students are participating in this evaluation process.

As per new rule, NCTB has prepared questions for the evaluation and sent them online to the head teachers of educational institutions the day before the exam.

The heads of educational institutions download the question papers and make photocopies to distribute to the students.

According to various media reports, the questions, along with answers, have allegedly been leaked on various social media on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

