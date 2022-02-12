NCB wants to know if BNP leader Harris truly died

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 04:09 pm

NCB wants to know if BNP leader Harris truly died

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh police recently sent a letter to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) asking to confirm whether former BNP leader Harris Chowdhury is dead.

"We were told by the CID to issue a red notice against Harris. Naturally, the red notice was issued following the request. However, red notice against a dead person generally gets cancelled," NCB Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Mohiul Islam said while talking to media on Saturday.

"Recently, we have seen news reports on Harris Chowdhury's death. Since it is pointless to issue a red notice with the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) for a dead person, we have asked the CID to ascertain his death," he added.

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of police works with the international police agency Interpol, which oversees the issuance or revocation of red notices against anyone.

Accurate proof of Harris's death is required before the red notice can be revoked. Therefore, the NCB has asked the CID to provide quick written information in this regard.

BNP leader Harris Chowdhury is said to have died in the UK at the end of September last year.

On 11 January, Harris Chowdhury's cousin Ashiq Chowdhury claimed Facebook in a post that the BNP leader has passed away at a UK hospital three and a half months ago and was later buried there.

When The Business Standard contacted NCB and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard last month, they said that there has been no official confirmation.

