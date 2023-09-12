NBR transfers 270 customs officials

Bangladesh

UNB
12 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:47 pm

NBR transfers 270 customs officials

Two joint commissioners have also been transferred

UNB
12 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:47 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made a major reshuffle in the customs department through transferring 270 officials.

The NBR has transferred simultaneously 268 assistant revenue officers of the customs, excise, and VAT department to different offices across the country. Besides, two joint commissioners have also been transferred.

Three separate notifications signed by second secretary of NBR Masud Rana were issued in this regard on Sunday and Monday.

NBR's Public Relations Officer Syed A Mumen told UNB on Tuesday that this initiative has been taken by NBR to bring dynamism in revenue sector.

The transfer order has asked the officials concerned to join the workplace between September 14 and 17, he said.

The two transferred joint commissioners are Abdur Rashid Mia and Mahbub Hasan. Abdur Rashid Mia has been transferred from Benapole to Dhaka and Mahbub Hasan from Chattogram to Rajshahi.

Besides, 268 Assistant Revenue Officers have been transferred to various customs offices in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Sylhet, Comilla, Jessore, and Benapole.

Top News / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

3h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

4h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

38m | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

5h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

8h | TBS Economy