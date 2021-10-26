NBR steps up security in custom stations’ software to prevent fraud

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 08:21 pm

Related News

NBR steps up security in custom stations’ software to prevent fraud

Initially only the customs officials will get the added layer of security in the integrated customs management software

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 08:21 pm
NBR steps up security in custom stations’ software to prevent fraud

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to introduce onetime password (OTP) for the ASYCUDAWorld system, an integrated customs management software for international trade and transport operations, in all the customs stations of the country including the Chattogram Custom House on Wednesday. 

On 21 October, NBR Second Secretary (Customs Automation) Rakibul Hasan issued a letter in this regard to all the customs stations across the country.

The letter states the OTP module was developed to make the system more secure. The ASYCUDAWorld users will receive a six-digit code on their mobile phones and email account whenever they try to login to the system. They will be able to login to the system by correctly typing in the code, which will act as the second layer of security.

The NBR said after launching the OTP system, no one will be able to commit fraud by using another person's username and password.

Md Ahsan Habib Sumon, system analyst at Chattogram Custom House, told The Business Standard only the customs officials will come under the OTP system from Wednesday.

Importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, shipping agents, freight forwarders and other stakeholders will come under the OTP system later, he added.

The ASYCUDAWorld system is used for all tasks in import-export of goods including submitting the bill of entry, assessing the shipment of goods, paying customs duty, and unloading goods at the port. All the software users have their individual usernames and passwords, but a group of miscreants used some customs officials' usernames and passwords to unload their consignments at the port without paying any duty.

For example, three years ago, a gang of frauds used a retired customs officer's username and password to unload 4,000 consignments worth Tk850 crore from the Chattogram port without paying any duty.

During the investigation, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate also found that eight customs officials and seven clearing and forwarding agents colluded to commit such frauds at the Chattogram Custom House.

Such incidents created panic among the customs officials, clearing and forwarding agents and other stakeholders, and they demanded protection of their accounts in the ASYCUDAWorld system. In this context, the National Board of Revenue has introduced the OTP module.

Launching the OTP system means even if someone's user ID and password are compromised for some reason, the miscreants will not be able to login to the ASYCUDAWorld system without inputting the OTP.

Altaf Hossain Chowdhury Bachchu, general secretary of the Chattogram Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association, said, "We demanded the launching of OTP to prevent fraud and forgery. When it is launched, no user will be able to claim that his ID and password has been stolen. However, it must be ensured that there are no errors in the system."

Top News

Chattogram Custom House / Onetime password (OTP) / ASYCUDAWorld system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

11h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

11h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

11h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF