NBR freezes bank accounts of Aziz Mohammad Bhai

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 10:50 pm

Related News

NBR freezes bank accounts of Aziz Mohammad Bhai

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 10:50 pm
Aziz Mohammad Bhai. Photo: Collected
Aziz Mohammad Bhai. Photo: Collected

The National Board of Revenue has frozen the bank accounts of Aziz Mohammad Bhai, a businessman and film producer, and his family members over tax evasion.

The revenue collector took the action after it had dug up tax dodge of Tk 2.9 crore by MB Pharmaceuticals owned by him.

Letters were sent to all banks on Tuesday asking them to implement the decision.  

The NBR asked banks to freeze all accounts of the owners of MB Pharma and their family members as well.  

An NBR official said MB Pharma had avoided paying VAT hiding information of sales. The company had even ignored repeated NBR notices asking it to pay off the VAT, he added.

Aziz Mohammad Bhai is currently living in Thailand with his family, according to different sources.

His involvement in various illegal trades, including drug smuggling, has been leaked. During the anti-casino operation in 2019, the Narcotics Control Department raided his Gulshan home and recovered a large quantity of liquor and casino playing equipment.

However, no one from his family was found. The day after the raid, the central bank ordered freezing his account for 30 days.

Earlier, the capital market tribunal had issued an arrest warrant for Aziz Mohammad Bhai in 2018 in a stock scandal case. He had been living abroad before that.

His wife occasionally visits the country.

Top News

NBR / Aziz Mohammad Bhai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

5h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

5h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

5h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan