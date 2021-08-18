NBR freezes bank accounts of Aziz Mohammad Bhai

The National Board of Revenue has frozen the bank accounts of Aziz Mohammad Bhai, a businessman and film producer, and his family members over tax evasion.

The revenue collector took the action after it had dug up tax dodge of Tk 2.9 crore by MB Pharmaceuticals owned by him.

Letters were sent to all banks on Tuesday asking them to implement the decision.

The NBR asked banks to freeze all accounts of the owners of MB Pharma and their family members as well.

An NBR official said MB Pharma had avoided paying VAT hiding information of sales. The company had even ignored repeated NBR notices asking it to pay off the VAT, he added.

Aziz Mohammad Bhai is currently living in Thailand with his family, according to different sources.

His involvement in various illegal trades, including drug smuggling, has been leaked. During the anti-casino operation in 2019, the Narcotics Control Department raided his Gulshan home and recovered a large quantity of liquor and casino playing equipment.

However, no one from his family was found. The day after the raid, the central bank ordered freezing his account for 30 days.

Earlier, the capital market tribunal had issued an arrest warrant for Aziz Mohammad Bhai in 2018 in a stock scandal case. He had been living abroad before that.

His wife occasionally visits the country.