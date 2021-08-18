NBR freezes bank accounts of Ambee Pharma 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 12:20 pm

Related News

NBR freezes bank accounts of Ambee Pharma 

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
NBR freezes bank accounts of Ambee Pharma 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has instructed all the banks to freeze the bank accounts belonging to Ambee Pharmaceuticals. 

The drug company is owned by Aziz Mohammad Bhai. 

The transactions of Ambee Pharma's accounts were suspended due to the Tk2 crore 9 lakh VAT evasion.

NBR on Tuesday wrote to all banks asking them to implement their directives. 

According to the NBR sources, said Ambee Pharma evaded VAT of over Tk2 crore by concealing sales details. 

Despite repeated notices to pay off evaded VAT, there were no responses from the company. 

Letters have been sent to all commercial banks to seize its bank accounts under the VAT Act signed by Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Additional Commissioner Pramila Sarker. 

It mentioned the names of Ambee Pharmaceuticals, the owner of the company Aziz Mohammad Bhai, his father Mohammad Bhai and his mother Khatija Mohammad Bhai.

Top News

NBR / Aziz Mohammad Bhai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

17h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

17h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

17h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes