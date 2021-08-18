NBR freezes bank accounts of Ambee Pharma 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has instructed all the banks to freeze the bank accounts belonging to Ambee Pharmaceuticals.

The drug company is owned by Aziz Mohammad Bhai.

The transactions of Ambee Pharma's accounts were suspended due to the Tk2 crore 9 lakh VAT evasion.

NBR on Tuesday wrote to all banks asking them to implement their directives.

According to the NBR sources, said Ambee Pharma evaded VAT of over Tk2 crore by concealing sales details.

Despite repeated notices to pay off evaded VAT, there were no responses from the company.

Letters have been sent to all commercial banks to seize its bank accounts under the VAT Act signed by Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Additional Commissioner Pramila Sarker.

It mentioned the names of Ambee Pharmaceuticals, the owner of the company Aziz Mohammad Bhai, his father Mohammad Bhai and his mother Khatija Mohammad Bhai.