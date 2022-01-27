NBR exempts income tax for Bangabandhu Satellite-1

Bangladesh

TBS report
27 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:10 pm

Bangladesh Satellite Company is a subsidiary of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission 

Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Photo: BSS
Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Photo: BSS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has given tax exemption for the next five years on the business and income of the state-run Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, which is responsible for operating the country's first satellite Bangabandhu Satellite-1.

The Department of Internal Resources of the Ministry of Finance has recently issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) effective from 18 January.

More than three and a half years have passed since the launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from Florida, USA in May 2018. The satellite is already earning money for the organisations concerned.

The country's private television broadcasts are being conducted using the Bangabandhu Satellite-1. In addition to DTH and radio broadcasting, telecommunication services are also being provided in remote areas through the satellite.

