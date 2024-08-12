NBR employees give 24-hour ultimatum for removal of chairman

A section of non-cadre officers and employees of third and fourth grade of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the authorities to remove their Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem from his post.

The ultimatum was issued from a human chain formed by the employees in front of the NBR Building at the capital's Agargaon today (12 August).

The employees have threatened to abstain from work if their demand is not met.

During the human chain, President of Bangladesh Inspector of Taxes Association Central Committee Aminul Islam Akash laid bare the discrimination against them, including a lack of promotions.

"The chairman has to be removed within 24 hours. Otherwise, we'll go on work abstention at the customs, VAT and income tax offices across the country," said Aminul.

Aminul added that a memorandum will be given to the chief adviser and finance adviser of the interim government in this regard.

Meanwhile, business leaders have also demanded the resignation of the NBR chairman at a discussion held at the Padma Hall of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital's Karwan Bazar today.

Top executives from various business entities, including Federation of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), were present at the discussion.