NBR, customs' 'inefficiency' blamed for delays in goods unloading at Ctg port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

NBR, customs' 'inefficiency' blamed for delays in goods unloading at Ctg port

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:54 pm
NBR, customs&#039; &#039;inefficiency&#039; blamed for delays in goods unloading at Ctg port

Highlights:

  • CPA providing 24-hours service, doing well in handling consignment efficiently
  • New machinery, automated systems have been introduced at the port
  • NBR's port office not kept open on Saturday as supposed to
  • Lack of testing lab at the port delays goods unloading

Inefficiency of service providers like the National Bureau of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Customs is causing delays in goods unloading at Chattogram Port, the biggest trade gateway of the country, said businessmen and stakeholders.

The port authorities are doing well in handling consignment efficiently but other service providers are not working as needed, they said while speaking at a programme titled 'Developing Chattogram Port with Local Investment' on Tuesday organised by the Daily Ittefaq at the National Press Club.

"[The Chattogram] Port is now providing services 24 hours of a day. But NBR's port office is not kept open on Saturday as it is supposed to. This is causing delays in goods unloading," said Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president, FBCCI.

Besides, he added that the lack of a testing lab at the port further exacerbates the delay in goods unloading as the products have to be brought to Dhaka for testing.

Also speaking on the occasion, Anjan Sekhar Das, director of Chittagong Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, said it is not enough if the port alone provides services efficiently. NBR and customs also need to work with the intent of providing services.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority, said in order to develop the port, it is necessary to develop other organisations related to it.

He said there is ample scope for domestic and foreign investment in various sections of the port, including off-dock construction.

Meanwhile, presenting the keynote essay at the event, Khairul Alam Sujan, vice president of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, said 93% of the country's import-export products by sea are handled by the Chattogram Port.

"New machinery additions and automated systems have been introduced at the port to handle the pressure. The quality of service has increased, and the time for clearing goods at the jetty and outer anchorage has decreased," he said.

However, he added that the port will not be able to use the inadequate and old jetties for long and a new terminal should be constructed quickly.

He also called on customs authorities to formulate policy support for managing goods unloading at the port.

Speaking as the chief guest at the programme, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said Bangladesh's maritime sector is going to enter a new phase by 2026-27. The port now remains open 24 hours a day.

He called on the Chattogram Port Authority, Bangladesh Customs authority and traders should work together to reduce port congestion.

Top News

NBR / ctg port / Unloading goods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

10h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

11h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

44m | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

1h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

2h | Videos
Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b