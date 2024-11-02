NBA organises 'Mastering the Power of Voice'

02 November, 2024, 04:20 pm
NBA organises 'Mastering the Power of Voice'

Renowned news presenter and communications expert Kawser Mahmud inaugurated the event as chief guest

The News Broadcasters Alliance of Bangladesh (NBA) has recently organised "Mastering the Power of Voice," a month-long workshop aimed to enhance voice skills among participants, focusing on techniques crucial for broadcasting excellence.

Renowned news presenter and communications expert Kawser Mahmud inaugurated the event as chief guest, reads a press release.

NBA Training Secretary Mahmudul Hasan said, "The workshop focuses on the voice-over techniques from basic to advanced level for OVC, TVC, and Documentary."

Workshops will include commercial voice-over techniques and studio sessions. There will be sessions every Friday for the next 5-6 weeks from 4pm-7pm.

Workshop sessions will take place at FBS Club Limited, Rupayan Tower, Banglamotor.

These sessions will be facilitated by adept and experienced trainers in the field that include Sharmin Lucky, Rahbar Khan, Kawser Mahmud, Latiful Matin Mithu, Sagar Sen, Sumiya kabir Meghla, and Sayba Talukder.

NBA President Dr Saklayen Russel, General Secretary Raisul Hoque Chowdhury, Vice President Mohammad Imtiaj, Naznin Ahmed, Office Secretary Mamun Ur Rashid, ICT Secretary Hafiz Khandokar, Research and Training Secretary Mahmudul Hassan Zahid, Media and Communications Secretary Taeeb Ananto, Health and Social Welfare Secretary Atiqur Rahman, Culture and sports Secretary Ronju Iftekhar and executive members Bably Yasmin, Rupa Noor Organizing secretary Ashik Tomal and more than 100 news presenters were present in the inauguration ceremony.

News Broadcasters Alliance of Bangladesh

