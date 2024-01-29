Nazrul Islam reappointed as PM's speech writer

File Photo: The Prime Minister&#039;s &#039;Speech Writer&#039; Md Nazrul Islam.
File Photo: The Prime Minister's 'Speech Writer' Md Nazrul Islam.

Md Nazrul Islam has been reappointed as the Prime Minister's 'Speech Writer' on a contractual basis. 

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

"Md. Nazrul Islam has been given an appointment to the post of Prime Minister's Speech Writer at the Prime Minister's Office in the status and salary of a secretary of the government on a contractual basis from the joining date till the tenure of the Prime Minister or subject to her satisfaction (which happens earlier), on the condition of canceling working relationships with other organizations," the notification said.

The conditions of the appointment will be fixed by the approved agreement, and this order will come into effect immediately.

Nazrul Islam earlier also served as speech writer to the Prime Minister (Secretary Status) from February 2019 until the third term of the Prime Minister. He was promoted to the post of Joint Secretary in 2015 and Additional Secretary in 2017.

Earlier, he served as Additional Press Secretary, Additional Press Secretary (grade 1), and Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister since 2009. He was a member of the BCS 1984 batch (Information).

Nazrul Islam is an essayist, novelist, playwright as well as film and documentary maker as well.

PM Sheikh Hasina / Md Nazrul Islam / speech

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

