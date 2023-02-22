Nayeb-e-Amir of militant group Jama'atul Ansar arrested from Dhaka's Sayedabad: CTTC

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) says it has arrested the Nayeb-e-Amir of the militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Sayedabad area of Dhaka.

The arrestee was identified as Mohibullah alias "Bholar Shayekh".

Acting on a tip-off, a team of CTTC unit conducted a drive at Sayedabad bus terminal and arrested Mohibullah with two mobile phone sets and a laptop on Tuesday evening, CTTC unit chief Md Asaduzzaman said at a press briefing held at DMP media centre on Wednesday (22 February).

When briefing, Asaduzzaman said Mohibullah used to deliver sermons and inspire members of the militant group after taking them into the hill districts.

His main target was to psychologically prepare the new recruits for "jihad" after misinterpreting religious scripture, the CTTC chief said.

After living in the Chattogram Hill Tracts region for some time, Mohibullah returned to Dhaka and carried out different activities including intensifying communication through encrypted messaging app, he said.

Mohibullah also had a number of meetings with top leaders of militant groups for strengthening activities in Dhaka, Sylhet and Kishoreganj. He also used to go to madrasas in Hathazari of Chattogram district, said Asaduzzaman.

Mohibullah was also an active member of the banned extremist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (HuJI-B) when he was a student of a madrasa in Hathazari and took "jihadi training" with other members of HuJI-B.