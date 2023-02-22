Nayeb-e-Amir of militant group Jama'atul Ansar arrested from Dhaka's Sayedabad: CTTC

Bangladesh

UNB
22 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 04:34 pm

Related News

Nayeb-e-Amir of militant group Jama'atul Ansar arrested from Dhaka's Sayedabad: CTTC

UNB
22 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 04:34 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) says it has arrested the Nayeb-e-Amir of the militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Sayedabad area of Dhaka.

The arrestee was identified as Mohibullah alias "Bholar Shayekh".

Acting on a tip-off, a team of CTTC unit conducted a drive at Sayedabad bus terminal and arrested Mohibullah with two mobile phone sets and a laptop on Tuesday evening, CTTC unit chief Md Asaduzzaman said at a press briefing held at DMP media centre on Wednesday (22 February).

When briefing, Asaduzzaman said Mohibullah used to deliver sermons and inspire members of the militant group after taking them into the hill districts.

His main target was to psychologically prepare the new recruits for "jihad" after misinterpreting religious scripture, the CTTC chief said.

After living in the Chattogram Hill Tracts region for some time, Mohibullah returned to Dhaka and carried out different activities including intensifying communication through encrypted messaging app, he said.

Mohibullah also had a number of meetings with top leaders of militant groups for strengthening activities in Dhaka, Sylhet and Kishoreganj. He also used to go to madrasas in Hathazari of Chattogram district, said Asaduzzaman.

Mohibullah was also an active member of the banned extremist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (HuJI-B) when he was a student of a madrasa in Hathazari and took "jihadi training" with other members of HuJI-B.

Top News

Terrorism / Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) / militant group leader / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

21h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

5h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

22h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat