Navy's annual ‘Tennis and Squash competition’ concludes

The closing ceremony of the Bangladesh Navy's annual "Tennis and Squash Competition-2021" was held on 4 December at Banauja Isakhan Area Tennis and Squash Complex in Chittagong.

President of Bangladesh Navy Family Welfare Association Begum Munira Raushan Iqbal was present as the chief guest on the closing day of the competition and distributed prizes among the winners, said a press release sent by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, senior military and civilian officials, including regional commanders of the Chittagong Naval Area, were also present at the occasion.

A total of 5 teams comprising of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Mongla regions participated in the four-day competition.

In the final, Lieutenant Commander Shahil Rahman defeated Lieutenant Commander Syed Fazle Rabbi in 02-00 set.

In tennis doubles, the team of Commander M Saifur Rahman and Lieutenant Commander Sahil Rahman won the title by defeating the team of Commander Imtiaz Uddin and Lieutenant Commander Syed Fazle Rabbi by 02-00 set.

In veteran tennis doubles, the team of Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Rear Admiral M Lokmanur Rahman defeated the team of Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad and Commodore Abdullah-Al-Maksus 06-03.

On the other hand, in the Squash competition, Commodore M Mostafizur Rahman defeated Commander Ehteshamul Haque 03-01.