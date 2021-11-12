Navy rescues 17 fishermen stranded in bay

The Bangladesh Navy has rescued 17 fishermen who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal for the past six days following an engine failure to their boat.

Navy vessel "Anusandhan" traced the boat named "Khaza Azmir" 80 km off Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

The rescued fishermen are Mubarak Ali, Abu Saeed, Ismail, Rabiul Hannan, Mohammadullah, Rabiul Hossain, Rezaur Karim, Md. Ayesha, Nurul Alam, Nurul Azgar, Md. Hannan, AH Khaleq, Adam Badsha, Mobinul Islam, Md. Mamun, Md. Zakir and Nurul. All of them are residents of Kutubdia area.

The Bangladesh Navy took the rescued fishermen to the boat owner in Kutubdia this afternoon.

According to the Navy, the fishermen sailed for fishing in the bay on 5 November. However, the engine of their boat stopped working on the way.