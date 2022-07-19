Navy officials donate a day's salary to PM's relief fund

Bangladesh Navy officers have donated a day's salary to the Prime Minister's relief and welfare fund to aid flood-hit people in the country and to support those impacted by the disaster.



Bangladesh Navy-run organisations also donated funds to assist flood-affected people, said an ISPR press release.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal handed over a cheque of donation money to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Tuesday.



Bangladesh Navy deployed a contingent of boats and divers team to cooperate with the civil administration in dealing with floods in the country's Sylhet and Sunamganj regions.



Additionally, members of the naval force conducted rescue operations, distributed relief and provided medical aid during the floods.