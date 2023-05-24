Navy hands over 192 barrack houses for the homeless in Hatia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 10:28 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Navy on Wednesday formally handed over 192 barrack houses built for the accommodation of homeless people in Hatia Upazila of Noakhali under the Ashrayan-2 Project.

The barrack houses were built by the Bangladesh Navy, under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), reads an ISPR press release. 

Each barrack has five units with separate kitchen and bathroom facilities. In total, there are 960 units in the 192 barracks, which will accommodate 960 families.

On Wednesday, Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Kaiser Khasro received the necessary documents for the barracks. Bangladesh Navy representative Commander SM Zahid Hossain and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, 32,445 underprivileged families were housed in 4,217 barracks built by the Bangladesh Navy in Bagerhat, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barguna, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Chattogram, Noakhali and Cox's Bazar districts under the Ashrayan-2 Project.

Currently, the construction of 152 more barracks is underway, under the command of Commander Khulna Naval Area, for the housing of 760 homeless families.



