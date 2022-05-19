Navy detains 33 Malaysia-bound Rohingyas from Bay

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
19 May, 2022

The Bangladesh Navy has detained 33 Myanmar nationals of the persecuted Rohingya community from a boat near St Martin's while they were on their way to Malaysia illegally. 
Among them, 12 are women and one is a child.

The personnel of Bangladesh Navy's ship Ali Haider detained them from a boat in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday night, says a press release.

The detainees were initially provided with medical assistance and necessary food on board. They were later handed over to St Martin's Coast Guard station for handing over to police. 

According to the release, they escaped from a Rohingya camp in Teknaf at 8pm on Wednesday.

Besides, navy men also detained 10 smugglers from another boat adjacent to Chhera Dwip near St Martin's on the same night and recovered 3,10,000 pieces of contraband yaba pills worth Tk12 crore from their possession.

The detainees are Shahjalal, Elias, Kala Mia, Md Rafiq, Md Abdur Rahim, Rabiul Hasan, Md Ibrahim, Abdus Shukkur, Jasim Uddin, and Rafiq.

Rohingya

