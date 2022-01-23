Navy chief returns from Maldives, Sri Lanka visit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 07:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, returned to the country on Sunday after visiting Maldives and Sri Lanka at the invitation of the chief of the National Defence Forces of Maldives, and the chief of naval staff of Sri Lanka.

Assistant chief of naval staff (operations) and the Dhaka naval area commander, formally welcomed the navy chief at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, says a press release.

During his visit to the Maldives, the navy chief paid courtesy calls on Major General Abdulla Shamaal, chief of the country's National Defence Forces, and Defence Minister Mariya Didi.

He also visited the Bangladesh High Commission in the Maldives.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

From the Maldives, the navy chief left for Sri Lanka. During his stay in Sri Lanka, he paid courtesy calls on the country's Prime Minister, Mahindra Rajapaksha, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, General (Retd) GDH Kamal Gunara, Navy Chief, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, and their chiefs of army staff and air force.

The naval chief also paid a courtesy call on Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias, commander of the Eastern Naval Area of ​​the country. He also visited the country's Naval and Maritime Academy and other places of interest.

He left Dhaka on 14 January to visit the two countries.

Navy Chief / Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal

