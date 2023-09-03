Navy Chief M Nazmul Hassan promoted to Admiral

Bangladesh

UNB
03 September, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 02:19 pm

Related News

Navy Chief M Nazmul Hassan promoted to Admiral

UNB
03 September, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 02:19 pm
The Chief of Naval Staff, M Nazmul Hassan, is being conferred the new rank in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday (9 September). Photo: PID
The Chief of Naval Staff, M Nazmul Hassan, is being conferred the new rank in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday (9 September). Photo: PID

Chief of Naval Staff, M Nazmul Hassan, has been promoted to the rank of Admiral.

The navy chief was conferred the new rank in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, according to a press release.

He was adorned with the new rank badge by Acting Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan.

PM's Security Affairs Adviser, Major Gen (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique; PM's Principal Secretary, M Tofazzel Hossain Miah; Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman; and Senior Secretary of Defence Ministry, Golam Md Hashibul Alam, were present in the function.

Navy Cheif / Bangladesh Navy / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

47m | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

2h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

2h | TBS Today
How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

3h | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

20h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh