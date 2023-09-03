Navy Chief M Nazmul Hassan promoted to Admiral

The Chief of Naval Staff, M Nazmul Hassan, is being conferred the new rank in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday (9 September). Photo: PID

Chief of Naval Staff, M Nazmul Hassan, has been promoted to the rank of Admiral.

The navy chief was conferred the new rank in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, according to a press release.

He was adorned with the new rank badge by Acting Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan.

PM's Security Affairs Adviser, Major Gen (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique; PM's Principal Secretary, M Tofazzel Hossain Miah; Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman; and Senior Secretary of Defence Ministry, Golam Md Hashibul Alam, were present in the function.