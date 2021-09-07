Navy Chief leaves for USA to join Int'l Sea Power Symposium

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal today left here for the United States of America (USA) at the invitation of his USA counterpart

Admiral Michael M. Gilday to take part in the 24th International Seapower Symposium.

The Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and the Naval Administrative Authority Dhaka officially saw off the Chief of Naval Staff at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.     

During his visit, the Chief of Naval Staff would take part in a series of discussions on the growing dependence on marine resources, maritime security and maritime stability, and the impact of climate change on international security.   

The Navy Chief would pay a courtesy call on Admiral Michael M. Gilday, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin, Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Chief of Naval Staff of Indonesia Admiral Yodo Margono and Chief of Naval Operations of the Republic of Korea Admiral Boo Sukjong.     

He will also exchange views with representatives of other countries attending the symposium.     

It is hoped that the participation of the Chief of Naval Staff in the symposium will further strengthen the Bangladesh Navy's cooperative relationship with the United States, including the development of mutual relations with the navies of different countries.     

The Chief of Naval Staff is scheduled to return on September 19, 2021.

Navy Chief / M Shaheen Iqbal

