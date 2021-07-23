Navy chief leaves for Russia on official visit 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 04:41 pm

Navy chief leaves for Russia on official visit 

During the visit to Russia, the navy chief will join the 5th Main Naval Parade on 25 July

TBS Report 
23 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 04:41 pm
Navy chief leaves for Russia on official visit 

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral, M Shaheen Iqbal on Friday left Dhaka for Russia on an official visit to Russia after being invited by the Russian Navy Chief Admiral, Nikolai Anatolyevich Yemenov.
 

Assistant Navy Chief (operations) and Navy Administrative Authorities of Dhaka saw off the navy chief at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, according to a media release issued by ISPR.

During the visit to Russia, the navy chief will join the 5th Main Naval Parade on 25 July and participate in a view exchange meeting of Naval Chiefs from different countries.

He will also meet the Navy Chief Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yemenov and other high officials. 

Later, he will visit the country's naval headquarters and other historical places. 

The naval chief is expected to return home on 30 July.
 

Top News

Navy chief leaves for Russia / Chief of Naval Staff Admiral / M Shaheen Iqbal / Russian Navy Chief Admiral / Nikolai Anatolyevich Yemenov

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr