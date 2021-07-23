Navy chief leaves for Russia on official visit 

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral, M Shaheen Iqbal on Friday left Dhaka for Russia on an official visit to Russia after being invited by the Russian Navy Chief Admiral, Nikolai Anatolyevich Yemenov.



Assistant Navy Chief (operations) and Navy Administrative Authorities of Dhaka saw off the navy chief at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, according to a media release issued by ISPR.

During the visit to Russia, the navy chief will join the 5th Main Naval Parade on 25 July and participate in a view exchange meeting of Naval Chiefs from different countries.

He will also meet the Navy Chief Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yemenov and other high officials.

Later, he will visit the country's naval headquarters and other historical places.

The naval chief is expected to return home on 30 July.

