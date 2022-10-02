Navy chief leaves Dhaka for Lebanon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

Navy chief leaves Dhaka for Lebanon

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Navy chief leaves Dhaka for Lebanon

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal left Dhaka on Sunday for Lebanon on a 10-day state visit.

A release said he is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on 12 October.

The Naval chief is scheduled to meet the former Defence Minister of Lebanon Brigadier General Maurice Sleem (retd), Chief of Army Staff General Joseph Khalil Aoun, Chief of Naval Staff Captain Haitham Dannaoui and Ambassador Of Bangladesh to Lebanon Major General Md Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman, during his visit.

Bangladeshi naval war ship has been contributing to the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon since 2010. Bangladeshi war ship is the lone ship that is deployed in the world peacekeeping mission in the gulf as a member of the multi-national maritime taskforce of the sub-continent. A total of 110 soldiers have been working in the naval warship 'Sangram' deployed in Lebanon under Bangladesh Contingent (Bancon-12). The ship has been working on preventing the entrance of any illegal arms and ammunition into the Lebanese territory.   

Navy Chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

4h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

6h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

19h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

19h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

20h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets