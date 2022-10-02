Navy chief leaves Dhaka for Lebanon

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal left Dhaka on Sunday for Lebanon on a 10-day state visit.

A release said he is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on 12 October.

The Naval chief is scheduled to meet the former Defence Minister of Lebanon Brigadier General Maurice Sleem (retd), Chief of Army Staff General Joseph Khalil Aoun, Chief of Naval Staff Captain Haitham Dannaoui and Ambassador Of Bangladesh to Lebanon Major General Md Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman, during his visit.

Bangladeshi naval war ship has been contributing to the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon since 2010. Bangladeshi war ship is the lone ship that is deployed in the world peacekeeping mission in the gulf as a member of the multi-national maritime taskforce of the sub-continent. A total of 110 soldiers have been working in the naval warship 'Sangram' deployed in Lebanon under Bangladesh Contingent (Bancon-12). The ship has been working on preventing the entrance of any illegal arms and ammunition into the Lebanese territory.