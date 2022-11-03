Navy chief off to Japan to join Western Pacific Naval Symposium

Navy chief off to Japan to join Western Pacific Naval Symposium

Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh, Navy Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, left for Japan on Wednesday to join a two-day 18th Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) to be held in Yokohama from 7 November.

During the visit, he will also join the international fleet review (IFR) slated for 5 November at Yokosuka in Japan, said an ISPR press release.

The Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Operations and Commander Dhaka Naval Region, saw off the Navy chief at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.  

More than 50 ships, submarines, and aircraft naval force chiefs of WPNS member and observer countries, including Bangladesh and Japan, will join the IFR to be held till 10 November. 

During the visit, the Navy chief will pay a courtesy call on Japan's Maritime Self Defence Force Chief, Admiral Sakai Ryo.

The Bangladesh Air Force Chief will also hold meetings with US Pacific Fleet Commander, Admiral Samuel Paparo, Indian Naval Force Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Royal Thai Naval Force Commander in Chief, Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, and Korean Naval Force Chief of Operations, Admiral Lee Jong Ho, on various bilateral issues, including enhancement of mutual cooperation. 

The strength and skills of the naval forces of the Indo-Pacific region will be displayed in the joint exercise. It will hopefully play an effective role in organising the next "International Fleet Review" to be held in December this year in Bangladesh.

By joining in the conference of naval chiefs, the maritime security of Bangladesh in the Indian Ocean region and the existing mutual cooperation of the Bangladesh Navy with the countries concerned will hopefully be further consolidated.

After wrapping up his 10-day tour, the Bangladesh Navy chief is likely to return home on 12 November.

