Navy chief off to China on state visit

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 05:19 pm

During the visit, he will pay a courtesy call on the Chinese Defence Minister.

Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal left Dhaka for China on a state visit on Tuesday night.

Chief of the navy (operations), and Commander of Dhaka Naval region saw him off at the Shahjalal International Airport, said a press release.

During the visit, the navy chief will pay courtesy calls on the Chinese Defence Minister, and senior naval officers of China, including the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Chief.

Besides, he will visit the Naval Logistic Academy of China and the warships of the Chinese Navy.

The ISPR said the navy chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal's visit would help to strengthen mutual cooperation and defence ties.

The navy chief will return home on 6 April.

