Navy chief to attend a maritime exhibition in Qatar

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal on Sunday left Dhaka to attend the 7th Doha International Maritime Exhibition and Conference in Qatar, scheduled to be held from 21 March to 23 March.

Assistant navy chief (operations) and navy commander for Dhaka zone saw the navy chief off at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, says an ISPR press release.

During the visit, Admiral Iqbal will pay a courtesy call on the chief of the Qatar Navy Force. Later, he will also visit Germany.

The navy chief will discuss different bilateral issues with his counterparts in the two countries to enhance cooperation.

He is expected to return home on 31 March, reads the release.