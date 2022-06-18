Navy, airforce and coast guard join rescue efforts in Sylhet 

The members of Bangladesh's navy, airforce and coast guard on Saturday joined the rescue and relief efforts for the flood victims in Sylhet and adjacent areas.

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh Army started rescue activities in different upazilas of the district, confirmed Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mojibur Rahman to the media.

According to sources, a team of 35 divers of the Bangladesh Navy has joined the rescue operations and 60 more are on their way to Sylhet.

A navy team is working in Jalalabad and another is working in Companiganj, the sources said.

Meanwhile, at least two cruisers of the Bangladesh Coast Guard are expected to reach Sylhet by today (18 June) afternoon.

One will conduct rescue operations in Sylhet and the other in Sunamganj, said the sources adding that two helicopters of the Bangladesh Airforce are also on their way to join the efforts.

Meanwhile, the army is currently conducting rescue operations in Sylhet Sadar, Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas.

Also, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are also assisting in the evacuation efforts in the border areas.