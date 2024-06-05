Naureen Ahsan appointed as next envoy to Brunei Darussalam

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 09:15 pm

Currently, she is serving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as director general of Research Wing

Naureen Ahsan. Photo: Collected
Naureen Ahsan. Photo: Collected

The government has appointed Naureen Ahsan as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam.

She will be replacing Ambassador Nahida Rahman Shumona in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (5 June).       

Naureen Ahsan, a career diplomat of 15th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, joined Foreign Service in 1995.

Currently, she is serving at the ministry as director general of Research Wing. In her diplomatic career, she has served in Bangladesh missions in Pretoria, The Hague and Ottawa in different capacities.

At the headquarters as well, she has held several important positions. For a very brief period, she also served on deputation as a Director at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Hailing from Dhaka, Naureen Ahsan did her graduation and post-graduation in Zoology from University of Dhaka.

Later on, she obtained another Master of Arts degree with specialization in Environmental Politics and Diplomacy from University of Pretoria.

