Nature should not be harmed for development projects: PM

Coastal areas are very sensitive and all projects should be implemented very carefully in these areas, said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting on Tuesday (22 November).

Quoting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "We should not harm nature while implementing any development project."

Regarding blocking canals in Dhaka the planning minister said it was discussed in the meeting that no canal will be filled up for the purpose of any development project.

The minister also said, "While producing crops we should diversify and give importance to nutrition. We also should ensure proper storage."

He urged all to learn more about storage techniques from more developed countries like the Netherlands.