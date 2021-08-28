Natural disasters: Bagerhat fish farmers incur Tk55cr loss in 1.5 years

The fish farmers in the coastal district Bagerhat incurred Tk55.2 crore losses due to natural disasters like tidal surges, floods, and cyclones that hit the district in the last one and a half years.



The district's fisheries department officials unveiled the information during a view exchange meeting with the journalists held at the Bagerhat Press Club on Saturday as the National Fisheries Week 2021 began countrywide on the same day.



The government agency also revealed data presenting an optimistic picture that 21,601 tonnes of fish were produced in the district, accounting for 17% of total production in the Khulna division.

At the event, the fisheries officials said cyclone Amphan that hit the country in May 2020 had damaged the district's fish enclaves worth Tk5.71 crore. Later, heavy rains caused Tk5.39 crore losses in October of the same year.



The fish farmers in Bagerhat suffered more severely as cyclone Yaas caused them Tk10 crore losses in May 2021.

However, the largest blow came in July-August of this year as the district's fish enclaves were severely damaged by floods during that time, incurring losses amounting to Tk34.16 crore.

In the meeting, the speakers discussed several issues to address the prevailing problems associated with fish farming in the district.