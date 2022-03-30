A natural death not guaranteed even in 50 years of independence: MP Babla

Jatiya Party lawmaker Sayed Abu Hossain Babla said he feels ashamed the state has failed to guarantee a natural death for people even after 50 years of independence.

"Even after 50 years of independence, the state has failed to guarantee the natural death of an innocent student. I am ashamed to be a member of parliament," Babla said on a point of order in parliament on Wednesday, referring to the death of Samia Afran Jamal Prity.

Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, was killed when miscreants fired shots randomly to kill Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu in the capital's Shahjahanpur neighbourhood last week.

The Jatiya Party lawmaker said, "Standing in front of the lifeless girl, Prity's father told reporters, 'I will not seek justice from any man. I have complained to Allah.' In the month of independence, a childless father is seeking justice from Allah, though he should receive justice from the state and the administration."

Referring to the murder of dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul in Mirpur on Sunday, the Dhaka-4 constituency lawmaker said people are being killed every day somewhere.

"While we are celebrating the golden jubilee of independence, some culprits are killing the citizens of my country who did not commit any crimes. These criminals need to be identified and punished to set an example. Otherwise, all our achievements in development will be tarnished," he said.

He also criticised the government for the soaring prices of daily essentials.

