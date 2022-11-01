Nat'l Youth Day celebrated in Madaripur

Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila administration and Department of Youth Development's upazila office jointly celebrated the National Youth Day at the upazila town on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the Elias Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium in the upazila town.

Shibchar Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Molla graced the event as chief guest, with Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rajibul Islam in the chair.

Besides, they brought out a colourful rally from Upazila Parishad premises, with the participation of more than 200 people, including officials of upazila administration and leaders of various youth organisations.

This year's theme of the day is "Trained youth, developed country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh".

Bangladesh Awami League National Committee member and Freedom Fighter Muslim Uddin Khan, Shibchar Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman BM Ataur Rahman and Shibchar Upazila Jubo League President Elias Hossain Pasha were also present.