Nat'l Youth Day celebrated in Madaripur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:52 pm

Related News

Nat'l Youth Day celebrated in Madaripur

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila administration and Department of Youth Development's upazila office jointly celebrated the National Youth Day at the upazila town on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the Elias Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium in the upazila town.

Shibchar Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Molla graced the event as chief guest, with Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rajibul Islam in the chair.

Besides, they brought out a colourful rally from Upazila Parishad premises, with the participation of more than 200 people, including officials of upazila administration and leaders of various youth organisations.

This year's theme of the day is "Trained youth, developed country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh".

Bangladesh Awami League National Committee member and Freedom Fighter Muslim Uddin Khan, Shibchar Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman BM Ataur Rahman and Shibchar Upazila Jubo League President Elias Hossain Pasha were also present.

Districts

National Youth Day / Madaripur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

7h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

8h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

10h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

7m | Videos
Best sports shop in Dhaka

Best sports shop in Dhaka

7m | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

23h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due