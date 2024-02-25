Nat'l Forest Inventory to support SDG targets, forest management: Saber

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 02:03 pm

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaking at the 2nd National Forest Inventory (NFI) inauguration as chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental. Photo: TBS
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaking at the 2nd National Forest Inventory (NFI) inauguration as chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental. Photo: TBS

The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury announced the 2nd National Forest Inventory (NFI) as chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental today (25 February). 

The project will create a database aimed at developing forest management plans and ensuring the sustainability of Bangladesh's forests, making it an asset in achieving further SDG goals, the minister said.

Information such as tracking changes in forest cover, biodiversity, policy decision making, international reporting and national strategy development will be collected and used for the database.

It also will encompass non-timber forest products, soil analysis, and cultural aspects, going beyond wood volume assessment.

Minister Chowdhury emphasised NFI's importance in establishing Bangladesh's National Forest Monitoring System and its role as the primary data source for forest biomass and Carbon inventory.

During his speech, Minister Chowdhury highlighted the previous NFI from 2016 to 2029 and emphasised the current ones objective of tracking and analysing trends in order to identify areas in need of intervention.

Special guests at the event included Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Admin), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Jiaoqun Shi, FAO Representative in Bangladesh. 

The function was presided over by Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests, with Gobinda Roy, project director of the SUFAL Project, delivering the welcome speech. Additionally, Zaheer Iqbal, deputy conservator of forests; Dr Dicky Simorangkir, team lead-environment, forest and climate change, FAO Bangladesh; and Dr Nikhil Chakma, national socio economic consultant, FAO Bangladesh presented three keynote papers.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

