Nationwide universities end protests; clashes ensue in Dhaka

Bangladesh

16 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 08:22 pm

Clashes still ongoing between quota reform protesters and BCL activists in Science Lab area of the capital. Photo: Shahadat Biplob/TBS
Clashes still ongoing between quota reform protesters and BCL activists in Science Lab area of the capital. Photo: Shahadat Biplob/TBS

Protesters have ended today's (16 July) demonstrations in various universities of the country demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs.

Today's protest programme gained momentum as thousands of students from private universities and colleges have also joined the movement, which had previously been dominated by public university students.

The agitating students blocked highways across the country in protest of attacks on students during yesterday's protest and the reformation of the quota system.  

Violent clashes erupted between the quota protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists across the country including Dhaka, leaving at least six people dead as of filing of this report.

As dusk approached, the protesting students started winding down their demonstrations across the country. However, sporadic clashes are still going on in different areas of the capital.

Jahangirnagar University

Protesters at Jahangirnagar University called off their programmes for the day around 5:00pm and withdrew their blockade on Dhaka-Aricha Highway. 

Students from adjacent schools, colleges and universities, who joined the JU protesters earlier on the day, have begun to leave the university campus since 5:00pm. 

Meanwhile, teachers at Jahangirnagar University have expressed solidarity with the quota protesters and condemned attacks on the students by alleged members of BCL last midnight. 

The JU Teachers Association expressed the solidarity this afternoon in a statement issued today.

Rajshahi University

Protesters have ended their programme for the day at the Rajshahi University, our correspondent reports, adding that students have already returned to their halls. 

Earlier they blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway.

Cumilla University

Protesters at Cumilla University have ended their protest for the day and withdrew the blockade on Dhaka-Cumilla Highway, our correspondent reports.

Protesters said they will announce their next programmes after discussing with central coordinators of the movement.

Barishal University

Protesters have ended their protest at Barishal University and withdrew their blockade on the roads adjacent to the campus. At 5:30pm, they moved from the Nathullabad Bus terminal area, restoring traffic movement in the Barishal city.

The protesters, however, announced that they will again demonstrate from 10:00am tomorrow.

Quota protest / Bangladesh

