Nationwide truck-covered van strike called off

Containers are at standstill in Nimtala Terminal. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Truck Drivers, Workers Federation have called off their 72-hour nationwide strike.

The decision to withdraw the strike was taken by the leaders of the two organisations after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the secretariat on Wednesday.

Talukder Mohammad Monir, president of Bangladesh Truck Drivers Workers Federation, said that the decision was taken after receiving assurances from the government to meet their demands.

Since Tuesday morning, the container and goods delivery from Chattogram port remained halted due to a strike by goods transport owners and workers protesting against increased advance income tax.

The 72-hour strike was called to press their 15-point demand.

The 15-point demands include the omission of advance income tax on trucks and covered vans, the refund of advance income tax taken so far and arrangements for licensing of the closed trucks and covered van drivers.