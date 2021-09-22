Nationwide truck-covered van strike called off

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:02 pm

Related News

Nationwide truck-covered van strike called off

The decision to withdraw the strike was taken by the leaders of the two organisations after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:02 pm
Containers are at standstill in Nimtala Terminal. Photo: Minhaj Uddin
Containers are at standstill in Nimtala Terminal. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Truck Drivers, Workers Federation have called off their 72-hour nationwide strike.

The decision to withdraw the strike was taken by the leaders of the two organisations after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the secretariat on Wednesday.

Talukder Mohammad Monir, president of Bangladesh Truck Drivers Workers Federation, said that the decision was taken after receiving assurances from the government to meet their demands.

Since Tuesday morning, the container and goods delivery from Chattogram port remained halted due to a strike by goods transport owners and workers protesting against increased advance income tax.

The 72-hour strike was called to press their 15-point demand.

The 15-point demands include the omission of advance income tax on trucks and covered vans, the refund of advance income tax taken so far and arrangements for licensing of the closed trucks and covered van drivers.

Top News

ruck-covered van strike / Bangladesh Truck Drivers Workers Federation / Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association / Transport strike

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

21h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly