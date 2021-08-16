National Zoo to be developed like Singapore: Rezaul Karim

The Minister said this while addressing a function on naming, registration and opening of two newborn tiger cubs for the visitors on the national zoo premises here

Main entrance of the national zoo. Photo: TBS
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Monday said the National Zoo will be turned into a modern one similar to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

"To formulate a master plan to this end is underway...Singapore has been appointed as the consultant in this regard," he said.

The Minister said this while addressing a function on naming, registration and opening of two newborn tiger cubs for the visitors on the national zoo premises here.

Two new born tiger cubs—the male one was named as 'Durjoy' while the female one as 'Abantika'- which was born in the national zoo on May 26.

The National Zoo will be transformed into modern and world-class through implementing the master plan, said the minister, adding that "The zoo animals will be kept like Safari park."

Separate zones will be formed in the zoo-where same kind of animals and birds will be kept in the same individual zone, the minister noted.

 "We will enact a law for the zoo and draft of the new law has already been approved by the cabinet," the minister told the function.

Considering the Corona pandemic situation, the national zoo, and other tourism spots will be kept open as per the government decision for the visitors enforcing health guidelines.

Additional secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Subol Bose Moni and M Toufiqul Arif, Joint Secretary SM Ferdous Alam, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) Dr Sheikh Azizur Rahman, DLS Director Dr Manjur Mohammad Shahjada, National Zoo Director Dr M Abdul Latif and other ministry officials, among others, attended the function.

