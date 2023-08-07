National women's football team wins Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak 2023

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:27 pm

The national women's football team has won the Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak 2023.

Apart from the football team, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has selected four prominent women for the award, recognising their contributions to the country's politics, education, culture, sports, and research.

State Minister for Women and Child Affairs, Fazilatunnesa Indira, revealed the names during a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday (7 August).

The recipients of the 'Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2023' include Advocate Sahara Khatun (posthumous) in the field of 'politics', Anima Mukti Gomes and Nachima Zaman Bobby for their contributions to education, culture, and sports, and Dr Senjuti Saha in the field of research.

The award ceremony, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the awards as the chief guest, is scheduled to take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium at 10:00 am on August 8. State Minister Fazilatunnesa Indira also announced that the government has designated August 8 as the 'Ka' class national day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib—a source of patriotism, political foresight, courage, sacrifice, and inspiration.

