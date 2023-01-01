National polls will be held as per constitution, in due time: Law minister

National polls will be held as per constitution, in due time: Law minister

He also expressed hopes that all political parties will participate in the national elections

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the upcoming national elections will be conducted as per the constitution and will be held in due time. 

He also expressed hopes that all political parties will participate in the national elections.

"Sheikh Hasina's government is trying its best to institutionalise and strengthen the roots of democracy. If any party tries to create anarchy, it will not be tolerated. Law enforcement agencies will take legal action against them," he said while exchanging New Year greetings with ministry officials and journalists at the Secretariat Sunday (1 January).

Anisul said that the government will strive to uphold the promise of developing the country to great heights. 

He said, among the promises made to the countrymen, two important ones – Padma Bridge and Metro Rail – have already been fulfilled.  

The minister also remarked that Sheikh Hasina's government has ensured better establishment of human rights for the people of the country over the years.
 

