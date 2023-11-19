Retired police officer who investigated Bangabandhu murder case collects AL nomination

Retired Additional Deputy Inspector General Abdul Kahar Akond has collected the nomination papers from Awami League to contest in the Kishoreganj-2 constituency in the upcoming 12th national election.

He collected the nomination form on Saturday (18 November).

Kahar Akond was the investigating officer of the Bangabandhu assassination case. He was also the investigative officer of the 21 August grenade attack and Pilkhana murder cases.

He retired in 2019 after completing his service as Additional DIG of Police. Since then he has become an active member of the Awami League in Kishoreganj.

Since yesterday (18 November), the Awami League (AL) has sold 1,064 nomination forms after party chief Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sales.

The forms brought about Tk5.32 crore into the ruling party's fund on the first day, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua confirmed.

"A total of 1,050 forms were sold directly since Saturday morning, and 14 more were sold online," he said.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit these nomination papers online or directly from the office over the next four days (18-21 November), adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nominations from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols by 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.