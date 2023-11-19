Retired police officer who investigated Bangabandhu murder case collects AL nomination

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 03:06 pm

Related News

Retired police officer who investigated Bangabandhu murder case collects AL nomination

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 03:06 pm
Abdul Kahar Akond. Photo: Collected
Abdul Kahar Akond. Photo: Collected

Retired Additional Deputy Inspector General Abdul Kahar Akond has collected the nomination papers from Awami League to contest in the Kishoreganj-2 constituency in the upcoming 12th national election.

He collected the nomination form on Saturday (18 November).

Kahar Akond was the investigating officer of the Bangabandhu assassination case. He was also the investigative officer of the 21 August grenade attack and Pilkhana murder cases.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He retired in 2019 after completing his service as Additional DIG of Police. Since then he has become an active member of the Awami League in Kishoreganj.

Since yesterday (18 November), the Awami League (AL) has sold 1,064 nomination forms after party chief Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sales. 

The forms brought about Tk5.32 crore into the ruling party's fund on the first day, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua confirmed.

"A total of 1,050 forms were sold directly since Saturday morning, and 14 more were sold online," he said.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit these nomination papers online or directly from the office over the next four days (18-21 November), adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nominations from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols by 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.

 

Top News

National polls / Parliament / Abdul Kahar Akond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

2h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

Tape tennis cricket: A yorker from childhood

3h | Features
Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

9h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doubts about Black Friday sales

Doubts about Black Friday sales

1h | TBS Economy
SMEs struggle to navigate political turbulence

SMEs struggle to navigate political turbulence

2h | TBS Economy
Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

5h | TBS Economy
Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

5h | TBS Economy