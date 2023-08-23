National polls: Policy for foreign observers to be finalised in September

The policy for foreign observers during the 12th national elections will be finalised in the first week of September, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath has said.

"The draft will be finalised in the first week of September. After it is finalised, the notification will be posted on the website as per the decision of the commission. The observers will apply. Foreigners can come as observers after getting approval as per the procedure," he said after a meeting with representatives of the ministries concerned and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) yesterday.

According to sources, the EC mainly takes the inter-ministerial opinion to make the foreign observer policy. In yesterday's meeting, the issue of policy updates was discussed by reviewing the recommendations of a pre-election delegation, the application limit for foreigners and the necessary technical facilities.

Sources also said several guidelines, dos and don'ts, were discussed in the meeting to make the policy befitting. Bringing foreign observers' equipment and tax exemption were also discussed.

Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "Today we had a preliminary meeting regarding the formulation of policies for the foreign observers who will come. We have to discuss it further. Today I had a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Board of Revenue and the Ministry of Information. It was just a brainstorming session, there was no decision."

He also said a "user-friendly" observation policy will be made for foreign observers.

"We will opt for a policy that is helpful to them. It is beneficial to discuss such matters. It will take a few more meetings. Then we will give the draft and after the approval of the commission we will finalise it," he said.

"The existing foreign observer policy has been reviewed. We will sit again next week," the official further said.