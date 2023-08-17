National polls: EC releases draft list; number of polling centres up 5%, booths by 26%

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 10:32 am

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) released the draft list of polling centres and booths for the 12th National Election yesterday. In the draft list, the number of polling centres has increased by 5.36% and the polling booths have increased by 26.17% compared to the previous national election. 

"If anyone has objections to the draft list of polling centres, it can be reported by 31 August. They will be settled by 11 September. The field-level committee has to finalise the draft list by 17 September and send it to the EC Secretariat by 24 September following the guidelines," Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said after an EC committee formed at the field level released them on Wednesday (16 August).

In the draft list, a total of 42,338 polling centres and 2,61,579 polling booths have been designated for the upcoming election - an increase of 2,155 and 54,260 respectively compared to the last national election. The total number of polling centres was 40,183 and polling booths were 2,07,319 respectively in the previous election. 

Election Commission said the increase in the number of poll centres and booths is due to the increase in voters. The number of voters in the upcoming parliamentary election is about 11.91 crore. On the other hand, the total number of voters in the 11th parliamentary elections across the country was around 10.43 crore.

The entire country is divided into ten regions for setting up polling centres in the draft list.

Among these 10 regions, the number of centres increased most in the Cumilla region. The designated number of centres in the region increased by 10% to 4,700 centres.

