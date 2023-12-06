National People’s Party candidate from Bogura-6 declares himself as ‘illiterate’ in affidavit

National People's Party (NPP) candidate for Bogura-6 constituency Shahidul Islam has declared himself "illiterate" in the affidavit submitted with the nomination papers.

However, while talking to The Business Standard (TBS) over phone, Shahidul Islam said there was an error from the lawyer's part regarding his educational background.

Shahidul said that he intended to assert himself as self-educated.

The NPP candidate stated that he completed his higher secondary education but lacks the supporting documents, which were submitted elsewhere.

Retrieving them will require some time, prompting his intention to declare himself as self-educated, he said.

In the affidavit, the candidate acknowledged three cases against him under the NI (cheque forgery) Act, currently under trial at Bogura District Judge Court. He owes Tk4 lakh to a pesticide company in these cases.

However, he expressed confidence in the imminent resolution of these matters.

According to the affidavit, Sahidul solely relies on agriculture as his income source, generating Tk4 lakh annually. He possesses Tk2 lakh in cash, without any foreign currency.

Additionally, he owns a car worth Tk70,000, ornaments worth Tk5 lakh, and property comprising furniture and electronics totaling Tk3.5 lakh.

Apart from his wife's 2 bighas of land and his own twelve decimals, the candidate has not declared any further assets.

Shahidul, running for the NPP in the 12th national election, asserted his active involvement in Shajahanpur upazila Jubo League from 1996 to 2022.

He said that he secured the nomination for the Bogura-6 seat in the NPP through personal connections with a party leader.

A total of five candidates will contest the election from Bogura-6 constituency. Of them, one is running as independent candidate while four others are vying under party banners.