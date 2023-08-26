National pension scheme: 'Probas' programme not attracting expatriates

The National Pension Authority (NPA) is getting a slow response from Bangladeshi expatriates, according to the authorities.

Among 1.49 crore Bangladeshi expatriates, only 209 people have deposited their contribution in the name of the 'Probas' programme of the national pension scheme.

According to the sources, about 8231 people have contributed their money to different programmes till 17 August.

Among them, 4,371 people contributed under the Progoti programme, 2,741 under Surokkha, 910 under Samata, and 209 under the Probas programme.

An official of the pension authority said, "Many people are registering. But we don't consider the registration number as the real number. We see how many people have actually deposited money against the specific program."