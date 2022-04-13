National or any other valid IDs made mandatory for buying train tickets

Thousands of people were seen standing in queues at Kamalapur Railway Station from early morning to collect tickets for different intercity trains. Photo- TBS

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday decided to make national or any other valid identity cards a prerequisite for purchasing train tickets on different routes across the country.

The move aims to ensure the security of passengers and stop tickets from being sold on the black market, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said while addressing the press at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Besides, Bangladesh Railway (BR) will start selling advance train tickets on 23 April for this year's Eid-ul-Fitr.

Advance train tickets for 27 April will be available on 23 April while tickets for 28-30 April and 1 May will be available on 24, 25, 26 and 27 April respectively, informed the minister.

He said, "Decision regarding additional bogies or special trains for home goers during Eid is yet to be taken."

Besides, the selling of return tickets will begin from the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, he added.

