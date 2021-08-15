National Mourning Day: Army chief’s wife Nurjahan Ahmed distributes food and cash assistance among the underprivileged
The food and cash assistance distribution took place at the Nirjhar residential area of the Dhaka Cantonment
The wife of the chief of army staff and patron-in-chief of Dhaka Cantonment Ladies Club Nurjahan Ahmed distributed food and cash assistance among the underprivileged on the occasion of National Mourning Day.
Inter services public relations directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter via a press release on Sunday.
