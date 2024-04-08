National Moon Sighting committee's meeting tomorrow

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held tomorrow to fix the date of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

The meeting will be held at 6.30pm in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, according to an official release here today.

Religious Affairs Minister M Faridul Huq Khan will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will review the information on the sighting of the moon in the month of Shawwal in the Arabic year 1445 and fix the date for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

People have been requested to contact 02-223381725,02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917 telephone numbers and 02-223383397 and 02-9555951 fax numbers if the holy Shawal month moon is sighted anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh.

The Islamic Foundation has requested people to inform the Deputy Commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of the concerned district or upazila over the following telephone and fax numbers if they see Shawal month moon anywhere in Bangladesh sky.