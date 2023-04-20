National Moon sighting committee to meet tomorrow

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Friday (20 April) to decide the date of this year's Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting will be presided over by State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan at 6:45pm (after Maghrib) at Islamic Foundation Baitul Mukarram Hall, reads a press release.

The Islamic Foundation has requested to inform if the moon of the holy month of Shawwal is seen anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh.

Moon sighting information can be reported to district commissioner, UNO of the concerned district.

Besides, people can call these numbers – 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917.