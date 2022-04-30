National Moon sighting committee to meet Sunday

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held today to fix the starting date of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The committee meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Sunday at the conference room of Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the capital, says a press release.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan will preside over the meeting.

People are requested to inform their district commissioners or upazila nirbahi officers or the committee over the following phone and fax numbers if they get to catch a glimpse of the Shawwal moon anywhere in the country.

The phone numbers are -- 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337, and the fax numbers are -- 9563397 and 9555951.