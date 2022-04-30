National Moon sighting committee to meet Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 11:26 pm

Related News

National Moon sighting committee to meet Sunday

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 11:26 pm
National Moon sighting committee to meet Sunday

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held today to fix the starting date of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The committee meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Sunday at the conference room of Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the capital, says a press release.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan will preside over the meeting.

People are requested to inform their district commissioners or upazila nirbahi officers or the committee over the following phone and fax numbers if they get to catch a glimpse of the Shawwal moon anywhere in the country.

The phone numbers are -- 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337, and the fax numbers are -- 9563397 and 9555951.

Top News

National Moon Sighting Committee / Eid-ul Fitr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

14h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

13h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

14h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

11h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

1d | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

1d | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours