‘National Mass Inquiry Commission’ formed to probe killings, torture during quota protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:14 pm

File photo of violence during quota protests in front of Dhaka College. Photo: TBS
File photo of violence during quota protests in front of Dhaka College. Photo: TBS

A 'National Mass Inquiry Commission' has been formed to investigate the killings, shootings, arrests, and torture that occurred during the quota reform movement.

Former Appellate Division Justice Abdul Matin and human rights activist Sultana Kamal will serve as joint presidents of the commission, according to a press statement issued by the commission today (29 July).

Professor Mohammad Tanjimuddin Khan and researcher Maha Mirza will serve as the commission's joint secretaries, the statement added.

Other members of the commission include senior advocate ZI Khan Panna, Professor Gitiara Nasreen, lawyer Anik R Haque, journalist Abu Sayeed Khan, and Ashraf Qaiser.

The commission's advisors are lawyers Tobarak Hossain, Shahdeen Malik, Sara Hossain, Rashna Imam, Jyotirmoy Barua, Professor Salimullah Khan, professor Kazi Mahfuzul Haque and Saimum Reza Talukder. 

The student movement has faced a brutal crackdown, marked by torture, shootings, and mass arrests. These actions are alleged to be in violation of the constitution, laws, and fundamental human rights, reads the statement.

"Therefore, it is crucial to reveal the cause of these incidents through a fair investigation and trial. As part of this effort, a 'National Mass Inquiry Commission' has been formed," it added.

Quota protest violence / Inquiry Committees / Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

