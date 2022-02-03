National Library Day to be observed Saturday with promise of digital libraries

In keeping with the last four years, the nation will observe the National Library Day 2022 on Saturday.

The theme for the day this year is "Digital library is the pledge of the golden jubilee", Md Abul Mansur, secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, told journalists at the conference room of the Department of Public Libraries in the capital's Shahbagh on Thursday.

The inaugural programme of the day will be held on Saturday at 11 am on the premises of the public libraries department, which will be followed by a special dis cussion on the significance and importance of the library day and a cultural programme.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan is expected to be present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of National Library Day while State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the cultural affairs ministry Simin Hossain Rimi will be present as special guests.

Former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique will be present as the keynote speaker at the discussion programme, which will be presided over by Secretary will Abul Mansur.

Abul Mansur said the main objectives behind the celebration of the National Library Day are to make the people library oriented, increase their reading habit, build an intellectual society and strengthen the role of libraries as a people's university.

He further said that the National Library Day reflects the education- and culture-friendly and progressive thinking of the incumbent government. "Getting the opportunity to celebrate this day at the national level, public and private libraries in the country, libraries at educational institutions, and those run by various non-governmental organisations are increasing the scope and effectiveness of their services with great enthusiasm."

Libraries and library day play a crucial role in developing humane values among the people, building a knowledge-based enlightened society, eradicating illiteracy and backwardness of thought from society, preserving and expanding education, creating environment for self-learning, and creating a tolerant social and democratic consciousness, he continued

Abubakar Siddique, director general of the public libraries department, among others, was present at the press conference.