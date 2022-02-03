National Library Day to be observed Saturday with promise of digital libraries

Bangladesh

TBS report
03 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 06:01 pm

Related News

National Library Day to be observed Saturday with promise of digital libraries

The theme for the day this year is 'Digital library is the pledge of the golden jubilee'

TBS report
03 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 06:01 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

In keeping with the last four years, the nation will observe the National Library Day 2022 on Saturday.

The theme for the day this year is "Digital library is the pledge of the golden jubilee", Md Abul Mansur, secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, told journalists at the conference room of the Department of Public Libraries in the capital's Shahbagh on Thursday.

The inaugural programme of the day will be held on Saturday at 11 am on the premises of the public libraries department, which will be followed by a special dis cussion on the significance and importance of the library day and a cultural programme.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan is expected to be present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of National Library Day while State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the cultural affairs ministry Simin Hossain Rimi will be present as special guests.

Former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique will be present as the keynote speaker at the discussion programme, which will be presided over by Secretary will Abul Mansur.

Abul Mansur said the main objectives behind the celebration of the National Library Day are to make the people library oriented, increase their reading habit, build an intellectual society and strengthen the role of libraries as a people's university.

He further said that the National Library Day reflects the education- and culture-friendly and progressive thinking of the incumbent government. "Getting the opportunity to celebrate this day at the national level, public and private libraries in the country, libraries at educational institutions, and those run by various non-governmental organisations are increasing the scope and effectiveness of their services with great enthusiasm."

Libraries and library day play a crucial role in developing humane values among the people, building a knowledge-based enlightened society, eradicating illiteracy and backwardness of thought from society, preserving and expanding education, creating environment for self-learning, and creating a tolerant social and democratic consciousness, he continued

Abubakar Siddique, director general of the public libraries department, among others, was present at the press conference.

National Library Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

4h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

4h | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

5h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city