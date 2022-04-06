National interests drive Bangladesh's foreign policy: FM Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
06 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

National interests drive Bangladesh's foreign policy: FM Momen

UNB
06 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 05:33 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, now in Washington, has explained Bangladesh's engagements with India and China noting that Bangladesh's foreign policy, like the US one, is all about national interests.

He also shared historical background shedding light on the two different roles that India and China played during the War of Liberation in 1971.

The foreign minister answered a number of questions at a programme titled "A conversation with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister" on the lessons learned from the last 50 years and the path ahead for US-Bangladesh relations hosted by United States Institute of Peace (USIP) on Tuesday.

President and CEO of the USIP Lise Grande delivered opening remarks at the event moderated by Ambassador Teresita Schaffer.

As the Biden administration implements its Indo-Pacific strategy, Bangladesh's relationships with neighbouring India and China suggest that it will draw increasing interest from US policymakers, according to USIP.

"We've rock-solid relations with India," Momen said, adding that Bangladesh can never forget the support of India and its people during the 1971 War of Liberation. 

He, however, said Bangladesh needs more resources to develop the country further while India does not have that much resource to share.

"We need to help develop our economy and they (China) have a basket of money. China came with a basket of money with affordable and aggressive proposals," Momen said, claiming that Bangladesh is very prudent in receiving credit and China is helping Bangladesh in building some mega projects.

The FM said even India borrows from China though they do not have good relations. "This is a very strange world."

He said India and China have their own problems and Bangladesh does not intervene on those issues. "We maintain a non-partisan relationship."   

Momen also said the USA might have difficulties with China but Bangladesh only relates to China for its development efforts. "In the area of democracy and human rights, we don't compromise."

Responding to a question on Bangladesh-US relations, the foreign minister referred to two letters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US President Joe Biden and said these two letters tell the story of partnership between Dhaka and Washington.

"The drive, resourcefulness, and innovation of Bangladeshis – rebuilding after the 1971 War of Liberation and now forging a path of economic growth and development – serve as a model for the rest of the world," Momen quoted from Biden's letter sent to Hasina.  

He said once Bangladesh was known as bottomless basket with no hope of survival. "Pakistani occupants destroyed our economy. We didn't have much resources."

After 50 years, Momen said, they feel proud to say that Bangladesh is a vibrant economy and is now a land of opportunity.

Things have changed because of hard-working, dynamic and resilient people of Bangladesh, the foreign minister said, adding that, "Last 12 years, we made a miracle over 6 percent growth under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."  

He credited leadership's commitment and targeted approaches and the spirit of the people given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who wanted to build Sonar Bangla, a prosperous Bangladesh.   

This year marks the 50th anniversary of relations between the United States and Bangladesh. Over the past five decades, Bangladesh and the United States have developed a complex relationship that spans economic and security ties as well as transnational issues like climate change.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh had boasted a decade of impressive economic growth, and the United States remains the top destination for Bangladesh's exports.

Foreign Policy / Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / national interest / Bangladesh foreign policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

6h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

7h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

1h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

1h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

20h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?